Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Forecasts continue to call for tropical development

By Jason Smith
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WALA) - The potential tropical cyclone over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico is likely going to become Tropical Storm Alex tonight, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Models show development of a lopsided, sheared system. The track appears to be headed for lower Florida Peninsula. Heavy rainfall is the primary threat for Cuba, south Florida, and the Bahamas.

We will see a higher risk of rip currents along our beaches, and that will be the main impact for our area.

We saw a few scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Rain chances continue through about 11 p.m. this evening. We go back to a drier and hot pattern on Saturday.

Daytime highs will be a bit lower in the low 90s Saturday. Lows will be near 70 degrees.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Today's Outlook for Friday Evening June 3, 2022 from FOX10 News
Today's Outlook for Friday Evening June 3, 2022 from FOX10 News
Midmorning weather update for Friday June 3
A few showers and storms will be back
Midmorning weather update for Friday June 3
Midmorning weather update for Friday June 3
The Pledge Mrs. Binion's Kindergarten Class
The Pledge Mrs. Binion's Kindergarten Class