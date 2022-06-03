Forecasts continue to call for tropical development

(WALA) - The potential tropical cyclone over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico is likely going to become Tropical Storm Alex tonight, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Models show development of a lopsided, sheared system. The track appears to be headed for lower Florida Peninsula. Heavy rainfall is the primary threat for Cuba, south Florida, and the Bahamas.

We will see a higher risk of rip currents along our beaches, and that will be the main impact for our area.

We saw a few scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Rain chances continue through about 11 p.m. this evening. We go back to a drier and hot pattern on Saturday.

Daytime highs will be a bit lower in the low 90s Saturday. Lows will be near 70 degrees.

---

