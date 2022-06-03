Judge orders partial ‘gag order’ in Spring Hill College rape case

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The rape trial of former Spring Hill College student Vassil Kokali is set to get under way in Mobile, but the lawyers involved in the case won’t be talking about it beforehand.

A judge has issued a partial “gag order” in the case. What makes that so unusual is that it’s the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office that asked for the order. Normally, it is the defense that wants to restrict out-of-court statements.

Charles Graddick, a retired judge who has been tapped to help clear the Mobile County court system’s backlog of major cases, ruled that lawyers, the defendant, witnesses and others associated with the case can talk about basic facts but cannot go into details about evidence or say anything publicly that maligns the character or reputation of any of the parties.

“The purpose of this restraining order should be evident,” he wrote. “The Court is concerned that both the State of Alabama and the Defendant have a fair trial pursuant to our established rules of procedure and evidence, that the prospective jurors who will be summoned to hear this case not be exposed to pre-trial publicity to the extent that it would make it difficult to be fair and unbiased, both to the State of Alabama and to the Defendant.”

The alleged victim in the case, Audrey Cox, took her allegations public last year. She accused Kokali, a 23-year-old native of Italy, of raping her in her dorm room when they both were students at the school.. She has sued Kokali and the college. She also has railed against both on social media.

Kokali’s lawyers in the criminal case have argued that, as opposed to anything the defense team has said, is the real reason why prosecutors wanted the gag order. In a written response to the prosecution request, the defense argued it was an “attempt to muzzle their out-of-control ‘victim’ at the expense of important First, Fifth, and Sixth Amendment rights.”

The trial is set to begin Tuesday with jury selection.

