Mobile NAACP hosts second annual Wear Orange Day to promote action to end gun violence

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - “How much more can our hearts withstand,” said Mobile NAACP President Robert Clopton.

As gun violence continues in the port city the Mobile NAACP alongside community and city leaders joined together to rally the community.

“No more silence let’s end gun violence,” a speaker.

Dozens came to Government Plaza decked out in orange to show support while one by one speakers talked about how the violence has affected them and the city.

“I realized that my freshman year it was the first time that I ever felt fear or worry of a shooting,” said one high school student.

All hoping their stories will inspire change.

“My people are dying,” said the student. “I see my friends crying over their lost loved ones. My family and I know we just need to do something. Anything.”

The continued violence, especially with our youth is heartbreaking for a lot of people in the community like Nija Hill who lost her son Chavan Scruggs to gun violence last year.

“It’s very heartbreaking. I can feel the young mother’s pain. You’re never able to get over losing your child. That’s the worst feeling any mother can ever have,” said Nija Hill.

Hill along with others are advocating for change across the board from tighter gun laws to people taking a more hands-on role with their children.

“These parents have got to see what their children are doing. They’ve got to know what’s in their household. You mean to tell me you’re allowing your child to carry a gun,” said Hill.

A lot of people feel that’s where it starts.

“When are we going to get in the trenches with our children”

“They don’t even know how to respond to negativity. Their first response is killing. You mean to tell me you’re not going to have a conversation with your child and say you don’t go take somebody’s life,” said Hill.

Going forward everyone has the same message. Speak up now before more innocent lives are lost.

“What makes you a snitch?” asked Hill. “What makes it wrong for you to save somebody’s life? How do you know that person you see with the gun isn’t about to take your life?”

The NAACP is hosting a virtual session tonight about solutions to cut back on gun violence at 6:00. If you want to register you can do so here: https://bit.ly/3wrSIeJ

