LIVE: Mobile NAACP news conference to emphasize urgency of ending gun violence

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County branch of the NAACP is hosting a press conference at 11:30 a.m. today to emphasize the urgency of eradicating gun violence as a goal of National Gun Violence Awareness Days.

The “Project Wear Orange” press conference takes place at Mobile Government Plaza in downtown Mobile.

Organizers say they will call on lawmakers to initiate effective gun violence laws to decrease and ultimately eliminate the senseless and unlawful daily crimes facilitated by gun violence.



