Mobile PD: Suspect wanted in cases involving exploitation of elderly victims

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is seeking help from the public in identifying the man who is a suspect in the exploitation of the elderly. Police also want potential victims to be wary.

On May 20, 2022 at approximately 5 p.m., police responded to the 6300 block Woodcrest Drive in reference to a theft. The 90-year-old male victim told police an unknown adult white male (pictured in the accompanying photos) informed him that he had completed power washing his home and required $200 as payment. The suspect then took $700 from the victim and left the residence, police said.

On May 22,2022 at approximately 1 p.m., an 80-year-old victim advised police he was at a local Wal-Mart shopping when he was approached by an adult white male offering to power wash the his residence. The two went to victim’s residence in the 6200 block Sherry Drive, where they agreed to $500 as a proper fee for power washing the house and sidewalk. The victim paid cash before the work was completed, and the pictured suspect then informed the victim he was frightened by a snake in the back yard and left without performing the work, police said.

Police said there are no other reports of exploitation of the elderly and the person pictured is the only suspect.

