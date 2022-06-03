Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Next Level Moxie Summer League event for women’s basketball players set June 5

By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman’s summer league that sets out to bring a competitive, organized, and high energy atmosphere for women’s basketball players from the Mobile area is happening this weekend. It is the Next Level Moxie Summer League.

FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Morgan Crawford to talk more about it.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

OCSO: Machete-wielding suspect dies in officer-involved shooting on Okaloosa Island
OCSO: Machete-wielding suspect dies in officer-involved shooting on Okaloosa Island
Youth violence driving homicide numbers up
Youth violence driving homicide numbers up
Vassil Kokali
Judge orders partial ‘gag order’ in Spring Hill College rape case
Dozens came to Government Plaza decked out in orange to show support while one by one speakers...
Mobile NAACP hosts second annual Wear Orange Day to promote action to end gun violence