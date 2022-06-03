Non-profit organization of cycling enthusiasts pedaling for affordable housing, makes stop in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A group of cross-country cyclists traveling from the Atlantic Coast to the Pacific Coast to help build homes made a stop in Mobile.

Biking across the state and picking up a hammer along the way, non-profit organization, Bike & Build is going from coast to coast on bikes helping build affordable housing with organizations in different states, like Habitat for Humanity Southwest Alabama.

“The whole goal is the idea of raising funds and awareness for affordable housing. It was just a handful of people that really cared about it and a habitat that they decided that they really wanted to support it so they decided to raise funds and go across the country with working with different build sites,” said Devon Wilson, Bike&Build co-leader.

21 cyclists started their journey in Jacksonville, Florida, making a stop in Mobile to help work on two houses, before hitting the road again.

“We’re going to be fencing in the perimeter of both these houses, we’re going to be doing some touch-up paint, some little things inside to finish up so we can get our insulation put in,” said Courtney Rouse-Heinz, Executive Director of HFHSWA.

Rouse-Heinz said Bike & Build has been helping them out with projects for at least 10 years.

“We’re so excited for them to come out today and get a bunch of work done,” said Rouse-Heinz.

Before embarking on their tedious but rewarding journey, there was plenty of training and sweat involved.

“So for biking, we had to train 500 miles...before even riding we did a whole safety training,” said Phoebe Mrozinski, a Bike & Build cyclist “for the building part of our trip we volunteered for sweat equity hours, 15 hours.”

This is their fifth project so far. The cyclists still have a ways to go, their final destination is Santa Barbara, California.

“It’s just been really a pleasure to meet all these new people in new communities and work with these different affordable housing organizations,” said Rachel Davis, a Bike & Build cyclist, “they care so much about the issue so it’s really fun to see that passion.

Bike & Build will work on 22 job sites and travel a total of 4,000 miles by the end of their trip.

The organization plans to make it to its final destination on August 3rd.

If you would like to follow Bike & Build’s journey visit: ecarlson42.wixsite.com

