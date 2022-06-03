Advertise With Us
OCSO: Officer involved shooting involving individual armed with machete on Okaloosa Island

Officer-involved shooting involving individual armed with machete
Officer-involved shooting involving individual armed with machete(OCSO)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at the Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting occurred during a disturbance involving an individual armed with a machete.

No further information is available at this time. We will update this story as information becomes available

