“Operation Overload” honoring Buffalo Soldiers

The Association is hosting an “Operation Overload” program where they will be honoring the service of the Buffalo Soldiers that served in World War II. A special presentation will be made honoring Corporal Robert C. Andry, one of the Buffalo Soldiers, with a “Legion of Honor Award” from the Consul General of France, Mr. Vincent Hommeril, who oversees the relations between France and six southeastern states, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina. and Tennessee.

There will be a few other acknowledgements and an opportunity to meet other Buffalo Soldiers at the program.

The event is open to the public with R.S.V.P. seating required, through the library’s website. mobilepubliclibrary.org.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.