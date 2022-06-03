Advertise With Us
Police: TV serial thief grabs 21 from Dothan hotel

Lester Charles Grout III booking photo.
Lester Charles Grout III booking photo.(Dothan Police Department)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A man faces charges that he stole 21 televisions from a Dothan hotel.

Lester Grout II, 41, of Enterprise lifted the televisions while contracting with the business to perform maintenance, according to a Dothan police statement.

“Grout took 21 new TV’s from the storage room which he had access to as part of his maintenance duties. He then sold all the tv’s,” per the release.

He is charged with Theft of Property First Degree.

Police did not identify the victimized hotel.

