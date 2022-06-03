Prichard mother loses another son after double homicide Wednesday

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - New details are coming out about a double murder in Prichard.

It was a chaotic scene at the red store Wednesday afternoon, one of the victims identified as 27-year-old Michael Trotter.

His mother Patricia Trotter is speaking out, and wants answers after now losing two sons to gun violence in Prichard.

On Wednesday Prichard Police were looking for a gold Toyota Camry.

The Chief of Police Walter Knight says they’ve gotten several leads and are a step closer to finding that car.

The mother of Michael Trotter wants to know why she isn’t hearing more on her son’s murders.

“So what are we to do? Every other week a mother like me got to bury her son, a child? Why?” Patricia asked.

Patricia was too afraid to show her face on camera, in fear of retaliation after the death of her son.

More than 50 rounds of gunfire went off right outside the red store in Prichard.

Bullets ripping through the car with two people inside, one of the victims, 27-year-old Michael Trotter.

His mother says she was with him up until those final moments.

“All the way to the hospital he just kept saying help me ma, help me. So I did. But when we pulled in he stopped breathing,” Patricia said. “And about probably thirty minutes later they told me he didn’t make it.”

Prichard Police say the passenger and the driver jumped out and starting firing numerous rounds in broad daylight.

Patricia says she’s angry because some young people have no regard for human life.

“I don’t understand the young people. I mean you take a life, why? I ain’t understanding. And you see none of our city officials say anything,” Patricia said.

Just two months ago Patricia Trotter’s world changed after the death of another son, 24-year-old Justin Trotter.

He was killed on Easter Sunday after a shootout with another man in Prichard.

She says city officials don’t do or say enough to stop these crimes.

But Chief of Police Walter Knight says speaking out isn’t the solution.

“We can get on the news and give different responses to different situations but one question I’d like to ask is, what is the community going to do about it?” Chief Knight said. “We can only do so much dealing with situations like that.”

Chief Knight says it’s difficult to solve crimes like this when people aren’t willing to speak up.

And with no cooperation from the public, it’ll keep happening.

“At some point in time we gone have to all get on one accord, and if we want to take back control of our communities, that’s what we going to have to do,” Chief Knight said. “The community is going to have to step up just like the city government is going to have to step up. We can get on camera and talk all day long but until both the community and the city government do something together, this is going to continue.”

A woman who was in the car with Trotter was also killed.

Prichard Police haven’t released her name.

