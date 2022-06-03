Some showers and storms to watch out for

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a pretty decent start to the morning with temperatures in the low 70s as of 5 a.m. There will be a few showers and storms to watch out for. This morning any chance of those will be mostly for our inland counties. For everyone else, your best chance of showers and storms will come this afternoon like we usually see in the summer months. Coverage of rain will be around 40-50%. These are showing up along a front that is helping to knock the humidity down and make the temps more tolerable. Highs today will reach around 90 degrees. The air turns much more humid again next week, but the rain chances stay at 20% or less from Saturday through midweek. In the Tropics, still no “Alex” as of 5 a.m. but the disturbance does have winds of 40 mph. It’ll arrive early tomorrow in south Florida as a rain producer with 40-50mph winds.

