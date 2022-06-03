Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Street Tacos Three Ways

By Allison Bradley
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Chef Jonavin Murray with Thrive shows us how to make street tacos using three different proteins!

Chef Jonavin offers catering services, handmade, unique kitchen supplies and more. You can find out more about Chef Jonavin and Thrive at thrivecustomdesigns.com.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Love Your Teeth
Love Your Teeth
"Operation Overload" honoring Buffalo Soldiers
“Operation Overload” honoring Buffalo Soldiers
Anchor Cross Cancer Foundation hosts 3rd Annual Masquerade Ball
Anchor Cross Cancer Foundation hosts 3rd Annual Masquerade Ball
"Operation Overload" honoring Buffalo Soldiers
"Operation Overload" honoring Buffalo Soldiers