“Where was their father?” Team Focus director talks youth violence in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As the whiplash from a violent week in Mobile settles, conversation and finger pointing begins. Who’s to blame? What can be done, if anything, to stop youth gun violence in our community?

We’ve heard from parents, the police chief and now, we’re hearing from a different voice.

Our Shelby Myers sat down with Aaron Dais, a local man who works with young boys and teens with no fathers; guys who could have headed down a violent path if not for the non profit: Team Focus.

Dais is a 20-something black man who is a product of Team Focus himself. He grew up in the rough parts of Mobile. He had a man invest in his life through this program and now he’s doing the same for hundreds of other guys without a father.

Shelby Myers asked, “What would it take to lessen youth violence, youth gun violence?”

Dais said, “Promoting family. Promoting marriage. Promoting couples staying together. I think the community itself needs to step up. There’s tons of men here in Mobile, and in cities around us, that can invest. It doesn’t take you being a part of a program to make that investment.”

Team Focus is always looking for volunteers. If you would like to mentor young guys in our community without a father, go to their website and sign up.

Hear more from him in the interview.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.