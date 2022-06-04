Baldwin County police departments use National Doughnut Day to fundraise for Special Olympics

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - The Special Olympics, USA Games get underway June 5, 2022 in Orlando, Fla. Some law enforcement agencies here spent the Friday before fundraising for the cause.

What better day for police officers to do that than National Doughnut Day? Officers with the Bay Minette Police Department took their fundraising to another level. From doughnuts to the dunking booth, officers turned out for a cause they all believed in, the Special Olympics.

Jase Hadley and his mother, April couldn't resist stopping and taking a throw at dunking Sgt. Andy Taylor with Bay Minette PD (Hal Scheurich)

“We have four SROs (School Resource Officer) here. When we’re in the schools every year with these kids, we form a special bond with those special needs kids their self, so we can come down there and participate in the event with them and see their smiling faces when they’re running by us. Man, it just pulls at your heart,” said Bay Minette police officer and SRO, Cpl. Jeff Weaver.

For the second year, organizers incorporated strategy into their fundraising. After all, who wouldn’t want to dunk a cop for a small donation. The turnout was so good early that the Lickin’ Good Donuts ran out of donuts. That didn’t keep the folks away and Sgt. Andy Taylor was dunked countless times throughout the day. Several of them was by Jennifer Wallace’s two boys.

“Everybody always deserves to be included and treated the same as everybody else,” Wallace said. “We have family members and friends with special needs, so we always support them.”

On the eastern shore, Daphne PD also used National Doughnut Day to ask for support. Collections were taken at local Dunkin’ Donuts and Glazed Donut stores.

The face-to-face interaction seemed to be the ticket for Bay Minette. It gave officers the opportunity to tell folks about the cause. April Hadley and her son, Jace couldn’t resist pulling in and taking a throw.

“It’s a fun one. That’s for sure,” Hadley said. “It’ll stop a lot of kids who play ball, for sure.”

You didn’t have to make it by one of the events to help Special Olympics. Police Departments across Baldwin County participate in the Special Olympics Torch Run every year and will have a department liaison with Special Olympics of Alabama. You can coordinate a donation through them of with Special Olympics of Alabama online.

It was a productive day. The combined total collected exceeded $4,000 with Bay Minette PD leading the way with nearly $2,600 in donations. These donations fund programs throughout the year and pay for trips like the one to Orlando this month. Approximately 200 Alabama athletes will be competing in the USA Games.

