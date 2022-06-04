Advertise With Us
Free Fishing Weekend happening June 4-5

Don’t Miss It: Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo
(tcw-wlox)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Calling all anglers: it’s Free Fishing Weekend.

The first weekend of National Fishing and Boating Week in June is designated as Free Fishing Weekend. Anyone can fish in all public waters in Mississippi even without a sport fishing license.

Even though a license isn’t required, anglers still need to adhere to all size and possession limits during Free Fishing Weekend.

Free Fishing Weekends lasts from June 4 through June 5.

