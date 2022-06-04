Hot conditions settle in

(WALA) - A tropical system continues impacting south Florida. But we’re just hot.

South Florida will be dealing with heavy rain throughout the day from the tropical system which may eventually be named Alex. It may not get named until after it crosses south Florida today and heads east into the Atlantic tomorrow. Regardless, it’s just a rainmaker that will not impact us in any way.

With a northeasterly wind set up across our area we will be hot and dry. Rain chances aren’t zero, but they’re slim, with only one or two small, stray thundershowers popping up in the late afternoon.

The surf is still a bit rough, so if you’re going to the beach, check the flags! If they’re red stay out of the water.

Sunday and much of the upcoming week will be similar. We will be toasty and relatively dry, with only a few storms possible and highs in the low 90s.

Have a great weekend!

