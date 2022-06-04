MCPSS board member-elect’s truck window shout out with pellet gun

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -All the violence in Mobile hitting close to home for a lot of people.

A Mobile County public school board member-elect said the window to his truck was shot out Friday morning, with his son right next to him.

Johnny Hatcher said he was coming down U.S. 90 towards Azalea when he heard two loud booms.

His window was shattered by a pellet gun, leaving him and his son ducking for cover.

Hatcher said an officer riding right in front of him immediately got out and started an investigation.

With the recent gun violence in Mobile, Hatcher said he’s thankful this situation wasn’t worse for him or his son.

“If that would’ve hit him, it would kill me, it would crush me. And to have him see me get hit by that bullet would be awful, whether I die or not, or he dies or not,” Hatcher said. “It’s the harsh reality that’s hit home. These things can happen.”

Hatcher said he doesn’t believe he was intentionally targeted.

Mobile Police haven’t released any details into who could’ve done this.

