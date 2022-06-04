Advertise With Us
Mothers of Cottage Hill shooting victims once again pleading for violence to stop

The suspect in their sons’ deaths was arrested Thursday in Mobile
Jakobi Freeman, 16, and Cameron Montgomery, 19.
Jakobi Freeman, 16, and Cameron Montgomery, 19. The pair were gunned down in broad daylight in March.(WALA)
By Stephen Moody
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two grieving mothers are breathing a sigh of relief after the man accused of killing their sons was arrested Thursday.

“We can rest a little easier knowing that somebody is behind bars,” Jakobi Freeman’s mother, Verjessica Harris, said.

“We can sleep a little better now. We don’t have to worry. Our babies are at rest. They can rest now,” Cameron Montgomery’s mother, Shaquita Montgomery, said.

Kourtlen Parker is accused of firing the shots that killed 16-year-old Jakobi Freeman and 19-year-old Cameron Montgomery.

The two were in their car when it was sprayed with bullets and crashed. And at 16 and 19, their deaths highlight the alarming trend of young people losing their lives.

“These kids are losing their lives to senseless crimes. And us mothers, we’re grieving. It hurts to see other mothers going through what we’re going through. It just hurts. These babies are being taken away from us at such a young age. It don’t make no sense,” Harris said.

Cameron’s mother Shaquita now works at Strickland Youth Center. And as an advocate for putting the guns down, her work there is invaluable.

“I want to talk to those kids. So their momma won’t feel the pain and hurt that I feel. Being angry and can’t sleep some nights,” Montgomery said.

“You can’t put a price on someone being able to tell that story. And have children in real-time. Young people in real-time see that and see the passion that takes place there,” Public Safety Director Lawrence Battiste said.

But as these two mothers continue to tell their story of heartbreak and loss, it never gets easier.

“They took every dream and everything my baby had prepared for him and ahead of him. They took that away from my child. They took that away,” Montgomery said.

Parker was denied bond at a hearing Friday morning. He’ll be back in court on Tuesday.

---

