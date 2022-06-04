Zeigler Boulevard between Cody Road and University Boulevard to be closed starting Monday, June 6

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A major detour for about a three mile stretch of Zeigler Boulevard. Beginning Monday, June 6 -- Zeigler will close between Cody Road and University Boulevard for drainage and utility upgrades for approximately five months.

The closure -- comes as a surprise to businesses in that area -- including Kings of Cutz Barber Shop.

“Well that’s going to impact -- 5 months -- that’s going to take quiet a few dollars out of our pockets,” said Anthony Hart, Kings of Cutz.

When you factor in the pandemic -- the construction and any delays will not be good for business.

“Coming out of COVID -- we are trying to catch back up -- seems like every time we try to get back on our feet -- we get knocked back down,” said Hart.

A lot of the infrastructure already along the construction route -- but just how long it will be here and take to install will also depend on the weather -- and in Mobile -- that sometimes depends on the hour.

Despite detours -- the normal flow of traffic will be non-existent -- likely causing Hart and the other barbers to miss out on any potential new clients.

“Lee: So you guys obviously are going to be relying on regulars -- the walk-ins -- you probably won’t see a lot of those? -- Hart: We probably won’t have any -- because that road is an access to us so that they can see the sign to see a barber shop is here.”

Kings of Cutz -- hoping to ride it out and survive this latest setback.

“We are still going to be here. It’s going to be hard getting here, but we are here. Find your way here -- we will be open,” said Hart.

Motorists are urged to use caution in the area - especially at night -- and keep an eye out for construction workers.

A detour for through traffic will be set up on Old Shell Road, which motorists can access via Cody Road or University Blvd. Local traffic will be permitted between Athey Road and Middle Ring Road and Fribourg Street and Chalet Drive West. Trucks and oversized vehicles will not be permitted in the closed sections of Zeigler Blvd. and will use the Old Shell Road detour via Cody Road or University Boulevard.

