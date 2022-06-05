78-year-old bicyclist struck, killed by vehicle on Cottage Hill Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 78-year-old bicyclist died Saturday afternoon after being hit by a vehicle on Cottage Hill Road.

According to the Mobile Police Department, William Griffin Jr. was riding his bike in the center lane on Cottage Hill Road near Hawthorne Drive when he crossed the eastbound lane and was hit by a vehicle driven by a 55-year-old man.

Griffin was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident happened shortly before 4 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

