Chase leads to arrest on multiple charges

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A short vehicle pursuit ended in a crash and an arrest on multiple charges Friday afternoon.

The chase began on Overlook Road near Athey Road when officers tried to stop a vehicle for running a stop sign, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers chased to vehicle for about 500 feet until the driver hit a stop sign and tried to flee. Officers took the drive, identified as Eldridge LaJuan Rander, was taken into custody without further incident, MPD said.

Rander, 19, of Mobile was found to be in possession of drugs and a handgun, authorities said. He faces charges of first-degree of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, pistol-carrying without a permit and attempting to elude, according to Mobile County Metro Jail records.

Rander remained in jail Saturday. A bond hearing is scheduled for Monday.

