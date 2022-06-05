Mobile police investigating city’s 24th murder of the year

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police are investigating Mobile’s 24th murder of the year.

Officers responding to Arthur Street near Lincoln Avenue around 11:25 a.m. Saturday on a report of a body lying in the street found a black man dead of a gunshot wound to the face, according to the Mobile Police Department.

MPD said the victim’s name will be released once next of kin has been notified.

No additional information was released.

