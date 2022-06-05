MPD investigating shooting on Calais Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a shooting on Calais Street tonight.

Reports indicated that at least one person was shot, possibly suffering wounds to the arm and chest. The incident happened around 8:30 p.m.

FOX10 has reached out to the Mobile Police Department for more information and will have more details once they become available.

This is a developing story.

