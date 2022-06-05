NAACP rally in Foley calls for end to gun violence

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A day after the Mobile NAACP called for an end to gun violence -- Baldwin County’s NAACP chapter is also trying to drive that same message home.

Meeting in Foley Saturday morning -- they say something has to change.

“We need everybody’s help -- because this is everybody’s problem,” said Alec Barnett, Baldwin County NAACP President.

Wearing orange -- they gathered in Foley Kids Park. It was a chance to speak with local law enforcement and school officials.

“Gun violence is a real. And like I spoke to the group today -- it knows no barriers -- it knows no color, it knows no culture. It’s real and it’s here among us. Fortunately in Baldwin County -- we’ve been able to avoid a lot of these things,” said Eddie Tyler, Superintendent Baldwin County Public Schools.

As folks in Uvalde, Texas are still trying to come to terms with the mass shooting at Robb Elementary -- they’ll tell you it can happen anywhere.

“It’s time to end the silence -- to end the gun violence. It is important for everybody to speak up now... It’s gotten bad with everything that has been happening recently. This is just a start,” said one woman.

While gun violence and how to prevent it -- is not a new conversation -- it’s one the NAACP believes needs to be a top priority.

“Our senators, our representatives, our governors -- they are the lawmakers. Our police officers -- they are law enforcement. So we don’t need to beat up on each other -- we need to find solutions,” said Barnett.

Organizers tell us they plan to hold more rallies in the near future.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.