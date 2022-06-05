Sizzling heat and a few afternoon storms…

(WALA) - Hi, this FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

Sunday will start warm and quiet with lots of sun. We will quickly warm up in to the lower 90s by the afternoon. By late afternoon, a few storms will bubble up on the sea breeze leading to some brief, heavy storms. Rain chance is 30%.

The surf will still be a bit rough, so if you’re going to the beach, check the flags! If they’re yellow, use caution, if they’re red, stay out of the water.

Much of the upcoming week will be similar. We will be toasty and relatively dry, with only a few storms possible and highs in the low 90s.

Have a great Sunday!

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.