Vietnam natives honored for service to US

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A long-overdue honor was paid to some very special Vietnam veterans.

The hangar out at Battleship Memorial Park was filled with members of a special guerilla group who worked covertly for the United States government during the Vietnam War.

These men were actually Vietnam natives who secretly helped U.S. forces but were never recognized for their service.

Their operation was declassified a few years ago and, for the first time, they’re being honored for their service.

“Three of them -- only three were not wounded. All of the rest were wounded. And right now they are not getting any benefits for the wounds. No Purple Heart or anything from our U.S. government,” said Fred James. “And this is a small token of appreciation from the people of Mobile, Alabama for these wonderful gentlemen from all over the United States that never received recognition during the Vietnam War.”

Lune Nivong was among those Vietnamese who helped the US. He was grateful for the recognition.

“Recognized (for) serving with Americans side by side with Americans during North Vietnam, the Vietnam War. This represent us for Vietnam veteran. So thank you, thank you very much,” Nivong said.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.