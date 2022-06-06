Child flown to hospital after boat accident in Baldwin County

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - A boat accident left three people hurt, including a 9-year-old who was flown to a hospital for treatment.

It happened Saturday afternoon in the Intracoastal Waterway between Gulf Shores and Orange Beach.

ALEA said Life Flight took the injured child to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola. No other details have been released.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.