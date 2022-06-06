Advertise With Us
Child flown to hospital after boat accident in Baldwin County(WALA)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - A boat accident left three people hurt, including a 9-year-old who was flown to a hospital for treatment.

It happened Saturday afternoon in the Intracoastal Waterway between Gulf Shores and Orange Beach.

ALEA said Life Flight took the injured child to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola. No other details have been released.

