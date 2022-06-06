Daphne City Council to approve funding for overdue improvements to Bayfront Dr. and Park

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - After years in the works, Daphne’s Bayfront Park and streetscape will soon be getting a facelift. The City Council is voting to approve the funding Monday night, June 6, 2022. The move forward doesn’t come without considerable added cost.

The work along Bayfront Drive stopped dead in its tracks more than two years ago due to a combination of COVID-related supply shortages and inflation. Since then, the city tried to rebid the job but got no takers. Six months later, it made another attempt. This time, the city got one bid, allowing for negotiations. The new cost is more than a million dollars higher than first expected.

Current contract for improvements to Bayfront Park and Bayfront Drive more than $1 million more than first expected (Hal Scheurich)

“Tonight, the council is appropriating two-point-three million dollars to move this project forward. We’ve got a signed contract with the contractor,” said Daphne mayor, Robin LeJeune. “We had one-point -three left over from the previous times to add to it. That gets us the three-point six, three-point-seven for this project. There were some add-ons to what we did before.”

Those add-ons include some road modifications entering the park and line-of-sight adjustments related to the amphitheater, which is part of future improvements. City officials hope the underground utilities and a public parking lot up the hill from the park will inspire more business in the area.

“What a better place to go once you add the amphitheater and the pier extension. We really think it’s going to be a driver for people who want to put businesses down there,” LeJeune said.

One business that’s been on Bayfront Drive for more than a decade in Moe’s Original Bar-B-Que. The restaurant stands to benefit from the coming improvements. Manager, Scott Mayo has been with Moe’s since the location opened in 2010 and is happy to hear the long-awaited improvements are finally coming.

“That will bring in people that don’t come down here regularly,” Mayo said. “They want to just see it and then, they’ll stop by Moe’s and get a taste of that and see what the whole Daphne bayfront lifestyle’s about.”

It will take three to six months to get all the supplies ordered and in. The city will store them until everything is delivered and then, work will begin. Construction will take about six months to complete, putting everything in place by next spring.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.