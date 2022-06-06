Gunshot detection software ShotSpotter installation underway as part of Operation Echo Stop

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Back in February, the city launched what it calls a diverse strategy to combat gun violence called Operation Echo Stop.

“There are many moving parts and pieces that go along with it everything from prevention to enforcement,” said Commander Kevin Levy.

Commander Kevin Levy says so far the pieces that are in place are paying off.

“Several individuals who have large amounts of violent activity in their past have been apprehended as well as those who have a propensity to commit violent acts,” said Levy.

One of the key parts of Operation Echo stop is detection. A big part of that comes in the form of the gunshot detection software ShotSpotter.

“Installation of the ShotSpotter program is currently underway as well as many other technology components and other support service components of the program,” added Levy.

The program uses microphones and sensors to pinpoint shooting locations and improve officer response time. In most cases, it can notify officers of a shooting within a minute. Levy says they hope to have it completely online within the next couple of months.

“As other types of technology and the technology components that go with them come online you’ll see an increase in the level of effort but also in the reduction of violence in our community,” said Levy.

That’s just one part of Operation Echo Stop. Other parts include engaging the community and educating them on different resources which they plan to do more of this summer starting with this Thursday’s youth violence prevention event.

“Grabbing ahold of what resources are available and making sure we’re employing them not only appropriately but that they’re available and making sure the community knows they’re available,” said Levy.

That event will be held at Baumhauer-Randle Park from 3-6. They’ll have resources from 25 different agencies all of which will be free of charge.

