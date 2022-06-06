Joe Jefferson Players presents: Footloose the Musical

The following information was provided by Joe Jefferson Players:

Joe Jefferson Players is excited to bring Footloose the Musical to our stage! Footloose is a Tony Award winning musical based on the 1984 film of the same name. The story of Footloose follows Ren. When Ren and his mother move from Chicago to a small farming town, he is prepared for the inevitable adjustment period at his new high school. But he’s not prepared for the rigorous local edicts, including a ban on dancing instituted by the local preacher, who is determined to exercise control over the town’s youth. When the reverend’s rebellious daughter sets her sights on Ren, her roughneck boyfriend tries to sabotage Ren’s reputation, with many of the locals eager to believe the worst about the new kid.

The heartfelt story that emerges pins a father longing for the son he lost against a young man aching for the father who walked out on him. To the rockin’ rhythm of its Oscar and Tony-nominated Top 40 score, augmented with dynamic new songs, Footloose celebrates the wisdom of listening to young people while guiding them with a warm heart and open mind. Our production of Footloose is featuring many first-time actors to the JJP stage and we are delighted to bring our 2021-2022 season to a close with this fun and upbeat musical that is sure to have our audiences dancing in their seats! Footloose the Musical runs June 10-26, 2022, with performances on Fridays/Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on our website at https://joejeffersonplayers.com/buy-tickets/ . For ticketing questions patrons can call or email our Box Office. Phone number: 251-471-1534 Email: Boxoffice@joejeffersonplayers.com

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.