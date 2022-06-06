Local soldier honored on D-Day for service and sacrifice during World War II

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Buffalo Soldier in Mobile was honored on the D-Day anniversary for his actions in World War II.

Corp. Robert Andry was born and raised along the Mobile River and lives in Mount Vernon. He was drafted when he was only 17-years-old and served under General Patton as part of the US Army’s only all-Black tank battalion, the Black Panthers.

He was injured during the war when his tank was hit by German forces. For his service and sacrifice, he was honored Monday with the Legion of Honor Medal from the Consul General of France.

The ceremony was held in Downtown Mobile and also featured five other WWII vets from the 92nd Buffalo Soldiers that fought on the ground and captured 25,000 Germans.

