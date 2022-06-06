Mobile legislators blast two-year college system for abrupt dismissal of Bishop State president

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Area lawmakers and other supporters of fired Bishop State Community College President Lawrence Brandyburg on Monday blasted has abrupt termination.

Members of the Mobile County legislative delegation, who staged a news conference outside the school, said they got no heads-up that Brandyburg was going to be terminated and no explanation of the rationale.

“We think that in order for this college to perform its function, there has to be some stability there,” said state Rep. Sam Jones (D-Mobile). “You can’t keep changing presidents. And you can’t keep changing presidents with absolutely no really reason for why we’re removing the presidents.”

Brandyburg was the fifth permanent or interim leader at Bishop State since then-President James Lowe died in 2015.

Ten members of the legislative delegation, including both Democrats and Republicans, have sent a letter to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey demanding an explanation and an investigation into the leadership of Alabama Community College System Chancellor Jimmy Baker.

Monday was a state holiday today, so Baker was not available. And Brandyburg declined to comment.

Gina Maiola, a spokeswoman for the governor, told FOX10 News that Ivey had nothing to do with Brandyburg’s departure. She added that the governor has not yet received the delegation’s letter but looks forward to reviewing it.

Brandyburg’s supporters said he has done a great job. They cite the school’s new state-of-the-art Advanced Manufacturing Center and his efforts to partner with major industry on workforce development efforts.

“This is our university, our college,” said state Rep. Barbara Drummond (D-Mobile). “Our community and workforce development deserves more than that.”

State Rep. Adline Clarke said the frequent turnover at the top is undermining the college’s mission.

“All of us are gathered here this afternoon because we are quite upset and gravely concerned that this college, Bishop State Community College, is being assigned its fifth president since 2015,” she said. “The college meets stability, not more turnover.”

Primus Ridgeway, chairman of the board of the Bishop State Foundation, said cycling through presidents hurts the school’s fundraising.

“We need an explanation. We need to know why,” he said. “If there’s a viable reason for this turmoil, then we need to understand what it is. And then we need to get the stability that we need back here in the college system.”

