Mobile man gets nine months for defrauding COVID program from prison

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A federal judge on Monday imposed a nine-month prison sentence on a murder suspect who admitted to filing a fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program application from prison.

Demetrius Lashun “Demetric” Richardson, 43, pleaded guilty in March to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He admitted to falsely claiming on a government application that his janitorial services business lost more than $108,099. The government approved that application and sent $20,833, the maximum allowed by law for sole proprietorships.

At the time Richardson’s business was supposed to have been operating, however, he was in federal prison serving a lengthy sentence for a drug conviction.

Defense attorney Michael Hickman argued that his client should not have to do any prison time beyond the additional three years and eight months he got when a judge revoked his supervised release on the drug conviction. He wrote in a sentencing memorandum that co-defendants Corine Campbell and Tyanna Earle recruited Richardson and played a larger role in the scheme.

“Mr. Richardson was a minor participant in the instant offense,” he wrote. “Due to his incarceration, he could not have submitted any of the paperwork at issue or opened the Navy Federal account without the help of Earl or Campbell.”

Hickman noted that another federal inmate, Leroy Vidal Jackson, received a sentence of time served for filing a fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program application – also with Campbell’s assistance.

Congress created the Paycheck Protection Program in 2020 with the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act in an attempt to help businesses pay their employees during economic disruptions following the onset of the pandemic. The law allowed for people with sole proprietorships to get money to replaced lost income.

Campbell controlled the credit union account that was in Richardson’s name, according to court records. Federal agents seized $10,000 from her during the investigation.

“It is unclear from the discovery produced in this matter the amount – if any – of the remaining funds were actually received by the Defendant,” Hickman wrote.

Richardson also faces a murder charge in connection with a slaying on Ann Street in April 2021. That case is awaiting action by a Mobile County grand jury.

