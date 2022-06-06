Mobile PD: 12-year-old boy arrested after driving stolen vehicle; 2 other teens along for ride

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department said that early Saturday morning officers were dispatched to Sollie Road and Huntington Court for a possible runaway juvenile in a stolen vehicle out of Mobile County’s jurisdiction.

Police said the officers observed the vehicle being driven down Bedford Avenue and conducted a traffic stop. The driver, a 12-year-old boy, stopped the vehicle, and officers discovered two other boys, ages 13 and 14, were passengers in the vehicle, police said.

The underage drive was arrested and transported to Strickland Youth Center.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.