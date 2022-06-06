Baker fire chief charged with murder of Pensacola business owner

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - An Okaloosa County man who is fire chief at Baker has been arrested and charged with the murder of a Pensacola business owner, according the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

An Escambia County official confirmed the suspect is the Baker fire chief, Brian Keith Easterling.

Authorities say that on Sunday ECSO deputies were called to the 3900 block of Creighton Road after a 63-year-old shop owner was found shot to death inside his business.

Surveillance video from the shop showed how the homicide unfolded, investigators say. They say Easterling entered the business and shot the business owner over a dispute about prior business deals, where the victim allegedly owed Easterling money.

With the help of the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Easterling was located at his home in Holt, Fla., without incident, according to the ECSO.

Easterling, 52, was charged with premeditated murder and is awaiting extradition to Escambia County.

---

