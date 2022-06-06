Pet of the Week: Sassy from ARF

The following information was from ARF:

Meet Sassy. If you are looking for a grown-up, well-mannered dog, then look no further than this sweet girl. Sassy is an 8 year old, Black mouth cur mix who is on the large side of medium at about 55 lbs. Sassy is actually not sassy at all! She has a great, laid-back and easy going demeanor and is a very good listener Sassy also knows all about living in a home environment. You won’t ever find her making a mess inside or chewing on things she’s not supposed to. She’s well-trained and eager to please. Sassy is also a really great walker and would be fine in a home with adults and kids alike. She’s less of a fan of cats, but she’s good with other dogs.

For more information, contact ARF.

---

