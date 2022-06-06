Police identify man shot in face and left dead in street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police released the name of the man who was found dead on Author Street over the weekend.

Investigators said Anthony Lil’Jordan Greene, 26, was shot and killed and left in the street where he was found around 11 a.m. on Saturday. According to detectives, he had been shot in the face.

No other details have been released.

If anyone has information about the case they are asked to call MPD at 251-208-7211, or leave an anonymous tip at mobilepd.org/crimetip.

