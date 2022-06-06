Prichard police make arrest in double murder case

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 26-year-old is in jail charged with killing two people in Prichard on Wednesday.

Investigators arrested Julian Woods on Monday and charged him with two counts of murder.

According to police, Woods shot and killed Micheal Trotter and Henisha Scott in broad daylight in front of a store on Main Street.

Police said Trotter and Scott were in a white Kia when someone opened fire on the vehicle, leaving dozens of bullet holes in the car.

Two people were in a gold Camry that fled the scene after the attack. Prichard investigators said more arrests in the case are pending.

Julian Woods (Mobile County Metro Jail)

---

