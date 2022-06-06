Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Prichard police make arrest in double murder case

Prichard mother talks about losing two sons to gun violence
Prichard mother talks about losing two sons to gun violence
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 26-year-old is in jail charged with killing two people in Prichard on Wednesday.

Investigators arrested Julian Woods on Monday and charged him with two counts of murder.

According to police, Woods shot and killed Micheal Trotter and Henisha Scott in broad daylight in front of a store on Main Street.

Police said Trotter and Scott were in a white Kia when someone opened fire on the vehicle, leaving dozens of bullet holes in the car.

Prichard mother loses another son after double homicide Wednesday

Two people were in a gold Camry that fled the scene after the attack. Prichard investigators said more arrests in the case are pending.

Julian Woods
Julian Woods(Mobile County Metro Jail)

---

