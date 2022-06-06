Recipe: Healthy Southern-Style Collard Greens

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

2 pounds collard greens

1 tablespoon Rouses cold pressed olive oil

1 clove garlic, finely minced

1 white onion, diced into ¼-inch pieces

1 red bell pepper, diced into ¼-inch pieces

4 celery ribs, diced into ¼-inch pieces

Salt and pepper, to taste

½ pound low sodium, low fat turkey tasso, cut into ¼- inch pieces (optional)

1 cup sodium-free vegetable broth

STEPS:

1. Thoroughly wash the leaves of the collard greens, making sure all dirt and sand are removed, then pat dry. (You may need to wash them a few times.)

2. Pile the leaves on top of each other and remove the rib (the stalk) from each one, then slice leaves into ¼-inch ribbons.

3. Heat a large skillet over high heat, then add olive oil, garlic, onion, bell pepper and celery. Sauté and stir for about 2 minutes, then add the cut tasso and stir for another 2 minutes. Toss in the collard green ribbons, then add the vegetable stock, salt and pepper, and red pepper flakes. Stir for about 2 minutes.

4. Reduce heat to medium-high. Cover skillet with lid and cook for 10 minutes.

5. Remove lid from skillet, stir well, and cook for another 10 minutes (or more if you want them very tender). Add more vegetable broth if you wish to ensure that the greens do not char or dry out too much.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391

1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715

112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124

4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020

6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552

7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026

25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.