Steamy, quiet and hot on the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Our Monday is beginning on the warm side. As the day goes along, the temperatures will heat up quickly. Most areas will top out in the low 90s with index values in the mid 90s.

A few storms will pop-up in the afternoon. These won’t be widespread, but the ones that bubble up will be briefly heavy with a lot of lightning.

Conditions are improving at our local beaches. We have a moderate risk of rip currents today. It will be a good day to cool off!

The rest of the week will be similar. We will be toasty with highs in the 90s and occasional afternoon storms.

