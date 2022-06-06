Advertise With Us
Troopers name Mobile woman killed in Baldwin County crash

Crash graphic
Crash graphic(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - State Troopers said a Mobile woman died on Saturday in a crash near Bay Minette.

Investigators said Carrie C. Kaoui was killed when her vehicle left State Highway 225 then hit a pole and overturned. It happened around 3:40 p.m. near the 16-mile marker about 10 miles outside of Bay Minette.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, troopers said.

