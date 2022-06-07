The following information was provided by MPD:

The Mobile Police Department Mounted Unit and Community Services Unit are excited to host “Boots & Badges Kids Camp” this summer. Kids, ages 6-12, can spend four fun-packed days with Mobile’s Mounted Unit police officers at the barn. The camp is perfect for kids who want to learn more about the role of police officers on horseback and have a love for animals. The camp dates are June 27 – 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Daily activities, mixed with both fun and education, include pony rides, petting zoo, arena games, hay rides, horse care 101 and horse tack, patrol car and fire truck demonstrations and more.

Registration is now open. Click here to sign up online. The camp cost is $125. The deadline to register is June 15. Space is limited to 30 slots.

Camp funds benefit the Mobile Mounted Auxiliary Unit, which was established in 1997 as a volunteer organization of civilian riders who are trained to patrol with the officers as a support unit.

