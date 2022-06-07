Advertise With Us
British company opening hydrogen plant in southwest Alabama

Linde says it plans to build an $83 million plant in Washington County to produce hydrogen gas.
Linde says it plans to build an $83 million plant in Washington County to produce hydrogen gas.(Engineer09 / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
McINTOSH, Ala. (AP) — A British company will construct an $83 million plant in rural southwest Alabama to produce hydrogen gas.

Linde says it plans to build the plant in Washington County, located about 45 miles from the state’s main port in Mobile.

Linde describes itself as a leading global gases and engineering company that had $31 billion in sales last year.

The factory will create six manufacturing jobs and positions for 10 truck drivers. It’s scheduled to open in 2024.

The state says the project shows rural Alabama counties are ripe for development.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

