DI councilman pleads not guilty to charges of DUI, leaving crash scene

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Dauphin Island Town Councilman Gene Fox pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday to charges of DUI and leaving the scene of an accident.

Fox has been out on bond since last month.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Fox hit another car near Dauphin Island on May 18 then drove off. A “be on the lookout” advisory was put out on Fox’s Toyota 4Runner and he was eventually stopped by Dauphin Island Police Department. Dauphin Island Police Department detained Fox until troopers arrived on scene. Fox claimed he was having a medical emergency and requested medical treatment prior to the troopers’ arrival. He was taken to a hospital, but investigators said Fox refused treatment and left before police could get a search warrant.

He was charged two days later.

