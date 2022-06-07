Drivers eager for improvements to Zeigler Boulevard, day one of road closure

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A bump in the road is happening for drivers out in West Mobile. A portion of one prominent road closed Monday and will stay that way for possibly the next five months.

This stirred up inconveniences for some people, but others look forward to it.

“It will be an inconvenience, but it won’t also because it needs to be fixed,” said Lelar Fowler, local driver.

Day one of the closure, already cars were backed up on the detour. From Cody Road to University Boulevard, drivers will now be directed onto Old Shell to make room for drainage and utility updates, as well as lane expansions.

For some drivers, this is the day they’ve been waiting for.

“It’s so rough over here before they fix it,” said Areon Wright, local driver. “I’ve had tires blow out because of the road.”

What they said is normally a bumpy ride down Ziegler will hopefully smoothen out. People in the area should plan and get ready for more traffic.

“When people get off work, it’s going to be busy, or early in the morning when people are going to work,” Fowler and Wright said.

While the City said this road closure could last all the way through November, Fowler and Wright said pain will soon turn to praise.

“They won’t be complaining about it after it’s finished, put it to you that way,” said Fowler.

All construction is weather-dependent. Especially during hurricane season, locals know weather is unpredictable. The City said construction could be delayed or rescheduled at any time.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.