Florida fire chief accused of murdering business owner in cold blood

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Baker fire Chief Brian Easterling is in jail following the death of a business owner in Pensacola.

“It turns out that the fire Chief in Baker is also a cold-blooded killer,” Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said.

Sheriff Simmons said it started Thursday after a disagreement about money. The two were seen on camera discussing the issue. Until things took a deadly turn.

“As he turned away just for a split second, he pulled a small handgun from his pants pocket, fires one round and puts the gun right back in pocket, takes his keys and leaves,” Sheriff Simmons said.

Easterling allegedly left after placing a tarp over the victim’s body. It would take three days for police to discover the gruesome scene.

“His family had not gotten a hold of him. They went to the local Pensacola police department and they went to his shop off Creighton Road. That’s where we got the call to go up there with them. That’s where the body was discovered,” Sheriff Simmons said.

After finding the victim, the search was on for Easterling. Deputies in Okaloosa County found him and arrested him at his home in Holt.

“You never know who you’re dealing with I guess. Sometimes they can be your typical type of person who will commit a crime. And sometimes, they can be the Fire Chief from Baker,” Sheriff Simmons said.

Easterling is back in Escambia county where he’ll face charges for premeditated murder. Easterling has also been suspended as the Baker fire Chief. The assistant Chief will take over.

Brian Keith Easterling (Okaloosa County Jail)

---

