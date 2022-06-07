Advertise With Us
Irvington man hit by car, killed on Theodore Dawes Road

Traffic accident background (MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama State Troopers said an Irvington man died Monday night when he was hit by a car.

It happened just before 10 p.m. on Theodore Dawes Road near Old Pascagoula Road.

Investigators said Corey R. Odom, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene after the incident. No other details about what led to the accident were released.

