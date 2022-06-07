Jury selection gets underway in Spring Hill College rape case

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Prosecutors and defense lawyers Tuesday began the painstaking process of selecting a jury to hear the evidence against a former Spring Hill College student accused of raping a fellow student.

The process is moving a bit slower than in a typical trial. Vassil Kokali, 23, stands charged with first-degree rape. He faces a maximum penalty of life in prison, if convicted.

Fellow student Audrey Cox accused him last year of raping her in her dorm room after both had been drinking off campus with different groups of friends. Kokali has denied the accusations and has maintained that they had consensual sex.

The allegations involving a pair of student-athletes rocked the campus of the private Catholic college last year. Cox chose to go public with her allegations and criticized the school for its handling of the complaint. Eventually, she filed a federal lawsuit against Kokali and the college.

On Tuesday, Judge Charles Graddick went over the process with prosecutors and defense lawyers in the criminal case, seeking consensus. For example, the judge asked at one point, should there be two alternate jurors or four? Everyone agreed on four.

“I don’t think anyone wants to retry this case,” defense attorney Dom Soto said, alluding to a potential mistrial if multiple jurors were to be disqualified mid-trial and there were not enough alternate jurors to take their places.

Potential jurors will fill out a questionnaire that will be used to weed out people with obvious biases. Then, jurors will be brought to the courtroom to be questioned individually by the lawyers until there is a pool of 30. That’s the group from which attorneys will pick the 12 jurors and four alternates to hear the evidence.

Much of that evidence revolves around the conflicting accounts offered by alleged victim and defendant about what went on in the wee hours of the morning in March 2021.

Graddick last week issued a partial “gag order” limiting what lawyers and witnesses may say about the case until after the trial. But Cox, who is from Tennessee, and Kokali, an international student from Italy, both have spoken publicly in the past.

“Right now, I just care about to find the truth, to show the truth, and finish this case as soon as possible just to get my life back,” Kokali told FOX10 News last year shortly after his arrest. “You know, it’s obviously not a good position to sit in.”

Kokali denied raping Cox and pointed to a lie detector test that he said proved he was telling the truth.

Cox fired back that she barely knew Kokali and never agreed to have sex with him.

“OK, so that is haunting,” she told FOX10 News at the time. “It was never consensual, I don’t follow him on Instagram, any social media. I don’t follow him on Snapchat, Facebook, Twitter, anything. You know, I don’t have his number.”

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.