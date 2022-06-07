‘Miniatures & More’ and ‘Urban Vibes’ Exhibitions with Mobile Arts Council

The following information was provided by Mobile Arts Council:

This June, MAC’s Gallery @ Room 1927 will host two new exhibitions: “Miniatures & More” by Roxann Dyess and “Urban Vibes,” a group exhibition by Plein Air South. “Miniatures & More” is a retrospective exhibition highlighting the life and legacy of Mobile artist Roxann Dyess, and “Urban Vibes” will showcase views of downtown Mobile by artists affiliated with Plein Air South. Both of these exhibitions will be on display in the MAC Gallery from June 4th – June 30th, 2022. A special reception will take place on ArtWalk night, June 10th, from 6 to 9 p.m. Regular gallery hours are Tuesday – Friday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Saturday, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The LoDa ArtWalk Night Market features a variety of vendors. From exquisite paintings to handmade jewelry to blown glass, there is something for everyone amongst our wonderful vendors. Their booths are set up from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. along Dauphin St., between Jackson St. and Hamilton St. This month, LoDa ArtWalk will be celebrating National Pride Month and National Candy Month. Activations in Cathedral Square will take place throughout the evening behind the Night Market. Make sure to come out and support this free, family-friendly event!

Any and all information regarding LoDA ArtWalk can be found at https://mobilearts.org/art-walk/ or on the LODA ArtWalk Facebook page.

If you or anyone you know is interested in becoming an ArtWalk vendor, please contact Sydney Cramer at scramer@mobilearts.org.

